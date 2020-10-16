Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia maintained a Hold rating on Shockwave Medical (SWAV) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $74.75, close to its 52-week high of $79.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 53.2% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shockwave Medical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.00.

Based on Shockwave Medical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.29 million and GAAP net loss of $18.12 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.01 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.61 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. The company was founded by Daniel Hawkins, John M. Adams, and Todd J. Brinton in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.