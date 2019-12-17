Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained a Hold rating on Shockwave Medical (SWAV) today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 69.0% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Shockwave Medical with a $47.75 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $68.39 and a one-year low of $24.58. Currently, Shockwave Medical has an average volume of 467.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SWAV in relation to earlier this year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated.