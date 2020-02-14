Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia maintained a Hold rating on Shockwave Medical (SWAV) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 53.6% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Shockwave Medical with a $48.00 average price target.

Based on Shockwave Medical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $12.96 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.11 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SWAV in relation to earlier this year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated.