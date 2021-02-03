Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst John Davis maintained a Hold rating on Shift4 Payments (FOUR) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $71.30, close to its 52-week high of $76.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 75.0% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Bottomline Technologies, and Fidelity National Info.

Shift4 Payments has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.00.

Shift4 Payments’ market cap is currently $5.71B and has a P/E ratio of 645.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -16.72.

Shift4 Payments Inc is provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. The company offers software providers a single integration to an end-to-end payments offering, a powerful gateway and a robust suite of technology solutions (including cloud enablement, business intelligence, analytics, and mobile) to enhance the value of their software suites and simplify payment acceptance. The Shift4 Model is built to serve a range of merchants from small-to-medium-sized businesses to large and complex enterprises across numerous verticals, including lodging, leisure, and food and beverage.