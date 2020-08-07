Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained a Hold rating on Shift4 Payments (FOUR) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Faucette is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 84.7% success rate. Faucette covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, DXC Technology Company, and Axon Enterprise.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shift4 Payments is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.09.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Shift4 Payments Inc is provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. The company offers software providers a single integration to an end-to-end payments offering, a powerful gateway and a robust suite of technology solutions (including cloud enablement, business intelligence, analytics, and mobile) to enhance the value of their software suites and simplify payment acceptance. The Shift4 Model is built to serve a range of merchants from small-to-medium-sized businesses to large and complex enterprises across numerous verticals, including lodging, leisure, and food and beverage.