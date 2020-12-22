Shift Technologies (SFT) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Shift Technologies (SFT), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 65.3% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, Megalith Financial Acquisition, and International Money Express.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Shift Technologies with a $15.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SFT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Insurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the provision of insurance or insurance related services, with emphasis on regulated insurance or reinsurance companies. The company was founded in March 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.