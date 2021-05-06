Shift Technologies (SFT) Receives a Buy from BTIG

In a report issued on May 4, Marvin Fong from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Shift Technologies (SFT), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.8% and a 58.3% success rate. Fong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Mercadolibre, Leaf Group, and Farfetch.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Shift Technologies with a $12.60 average price target.

