Shift Technologies (SFT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Wells Fargo and BTIG gave Shift Technologies (NASDAQ: SFT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Northland Securities. Analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on Shift Technologies today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 60.6% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and Front Yard Residential.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shift Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.25, which is an 81.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, William Blair also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

