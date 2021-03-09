Shift Technologies (SFT) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Shift Technologies (SFT), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.68, close to its 52-week low of $6.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 72.3% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Michaels Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Shift Technologies with a $15.00 average price target.

