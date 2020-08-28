Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 66.1% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Iridium Communications, United States Cellular, and ATN International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Shenandoah Telecommunications Co with a $53.00 average price target.

Based on Shenandoah Telecommunications Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $153 million and net profit of $13.28 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $159 million and had a net profit of $13.15 million.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless telephone and data network services. The Broadband segment provides broadband, video and voice services to residential and commercial customers in portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Kentucky, via fiber optic and hybrid fiber coaxial (HFC) cable. The Tower segment leases space on 225 owned cell towers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, VA.