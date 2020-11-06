Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released today, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 62.4% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telephone & Data Systems, United States Cellular, and Iridium Communications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $46.50.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co’s market cap is currently $2.26B and has a P/E ratio of 31.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 28.75.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless telephone and data network services. The Broadband segment provides broadband, video and voice services to residential and commercial customers in portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Kentucky, via fiber optic and hybrid fiber coaxial (HFC) cable. The Tower segment leases space on 225 owned cell towers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, VA.