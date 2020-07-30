Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN) Receives a Hold from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Zachary Silver from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.43.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shenandoah Telecommunications Co is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $45.00.

The company has a one-year high of $59.93 and a one-year low of $29.61. Currently, Shenandoah Telecommunications Co has an average volume of 165.2K.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless telephone and data network services. The Broadband segment provides broadband, video and voice services to residential and commercial customers in portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Kentucky, via fiber optic and hybrid fiber coaxial (HFC) cable. The Tower segment leases space on 225 owned cell towers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, VA.