Shell Midstream (SHLX) Gets a Sell Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum maintained a Sell rating on Shell Midstream (SHLX) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Blum is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 56.0% success rate. Blum covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Holly Energy Partners.

Shell Midstream has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $19.50.

Shell Midstream’s market cap is currently $3.99B and has a P/E ratio of 10.29. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.23.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.