Shell Midstream (SHLX) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Theresa Chen maintained a Hold rating on Shell Midstream (SHLX) yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 52.2% success rate. Chen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as KNOT Offshore Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and BP Midstream Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shell Midstream is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Shell Midstream’s market cap is currently $4.55B and has a P/E ratio of 7.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.70.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.