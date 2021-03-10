Shelf Drilling (SHLLF) Receives a Hold from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Kevin Roger maintained a Hold rating on Shelf Drilling (SHLLF) on March 8 and set a price target of NOK3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 68.6% success rate. Roger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as BW Offshore, CGG Veritas, and TechnipFMC.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shelf Drilling is a Hold with an average price target of $0.35.

Shelf Drilling Ltd operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor. The company is engaged in the drilling and completion of exploratory and developmental offshore oil and natural gas wells. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Saudi Arabia and also has a presence in Thailand; Nigeria; United Arab Emirates; India and Other Countries.