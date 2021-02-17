Shelf Drilling (SHLLF) Receives a Hold from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Kevin Roger maintained a Hold rating on Shelf Drilling (SHLLF) on February 15 and set a price target of NOK3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is ranked #708 out of 7311 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Shelf Drilling with a $0.35 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Shelf Drilling’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $127 million and GAAP net loss of $7.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $132 million and had a GAAP net loss of $35.93 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Shelf Drilling Ltd operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor. The company is engaged in the drilling and completion of exploratory and developmental offshore oil and natural gas wells. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Saudi Arabia and also has a presence in Thailand; Nigeria; United Arab Emirates; India and Other Countries.