Shelf Drilling (SHLLF) Gets a Hold Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Kevin Roger maintained a Hold rating on Shelf Drilling (SHLLF) on August 31 and set a price target of NOK4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.38, equals to its 52-week high of $0.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 42.7% success rate. Roger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Borr Drilling, Kvaerner ASA, and BW Offshore.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Shelf Drilling with a $0.46 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Shelf Drilling’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $155 million and net profit of $8.11 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $137 million and had a GAAP net loss of $29.67 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Shelf Drilling Ltd operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor. The company is engaged in the drilling and completion of exploratory and developmental offshore oil and natural gas wells. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Saudi Arabia and also has a presence in Thailand; Nigeria; United Arab Emirates; India and Other Countries.