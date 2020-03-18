Shaw Communications (SJR) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Drew Mcreynolds from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Shaw Communications (SJR), with a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.38, close to its 52-week low of $12.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcreynolds is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 49.6% success rate. Mcreynolds covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Points International, Corus Entertainment, and Thomson Reuters.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shaw Communications is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.40, which is a 56.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, TD Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$32.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $21.08 and a one-year low of $12.58. Currently, Shaw Communications has an average volume of 663.4K.

Shaw Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.