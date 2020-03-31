Shaw Communications (SJR) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After TD Securities and RBC Capital gave Shaw Communications (NYSE: SJR) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Scotiabank. Analyst Jeff Fan maintained a Buy rating on Shaw Communications today and set a price target of C$30.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.20.

Fan has an average return of 11.8% when recommending Shaw Communications.

According to TipRanks.com, Fan is ranked #585 out of 6216 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shaw Communications is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.49, representing a 31.6% upside. In a report issued on March 18, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$25.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $21.08 and a one-year low of $12.20. Currently, Shaw Communications has an average volume of 857.8K.

Shaw Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.