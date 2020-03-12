Shaw Communications (SJR) Got Some Good News

In a report released today, Vince Valentini from TD Securities upgraded Shaw Communications (SJR) to Buy, with a price target of C$32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.95, close to its 52-week low of $13.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Valentini is ranked #694 out of 6212 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Shaw Communications with a $21.47 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $21.08 and a one-year low of $13.72. Currently, Shaw Communications has an average volume of 593.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Shaw Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.