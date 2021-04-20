Shaw Communications (SJR) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Drew Mcreynolds from RBC Capital reiterated a Hold rating on Shaw Communications (SJR), with a price target of C$40.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.86, close to its 52-week high of $28.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcreynolds is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 64.5% success rate. Mcreynolds covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rogers Communication, Quebecor, and Telus.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shaw Communications is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.06, implying a 26.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.17 and a one-year low of $15.16. Currently, Shaw Communications has an average volume of 1.01M.

Shaw Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.