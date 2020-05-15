SharpSpring (SHSP) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on SharpSpring (SHSP), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 75.8% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Bill.com Holdings, and Upland Software.

SharpSpring has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

Based on SharpSpring’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.13 million and GAAP net loss of $2.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.15 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.25 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SHSP in relation to earlier this year.

SharpSpring, Inc. operates as a cloud-based based marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of marketing automation delivery through a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform. Its platform offers web tracking, lead scoring and automated workflow. The company was founded by Richard A. Carlson and Travis Whitton on October 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.