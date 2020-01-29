Sharps Compliance (SMED) Receives a Buy from Barrington

In a report released today, Kevin Steinke from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Sharps Compliance (SMED), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 61.7% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Heidrick & Struggles, and Cra International.

The the analyst consensus on Sharps Compliance is currently a Hold rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $5.26 and a one-year low of $3.08. Currently, Sharps Compliance has an average volume of 49.17K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators.