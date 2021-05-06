Sharps Compliance (SMED) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Roth Capital and H.C. Wainwright gave Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barrington. Analyst Kevin Steinke maintained a Buy rating on Sharps Compliance today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 61.6% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and Heidrick & Struggles.

Sharps Compliance has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.60, representing a 27.0% upside. In a report issued on April 26, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sharps Compliance’s market cap is currently $256.1M and has a P/E ratio of 30.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.73.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SMED in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.