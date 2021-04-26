Sharps Compliance (SMED) Gets a Buy Rating from Roth Capital

In a report released today, Gerry Sweeney from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Sharps Compliance (SMED), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.82, close to its 52-week high of $16.09.

Sweeney has an average return of 80.1% when recommending Sharps Compliance.

According to TipRanks.com, Sweeney is ranked #1831 out of 7474 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sharps Compliance is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sharps Compliance’s market cap is currently $262.5M and has a P/E ratio of 198.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.01.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SMED in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.