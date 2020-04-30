Sharps Compliance (SMED) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke maintained a Buy rating on Sharps Compliance (SMED) today and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 45.7% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and Echo Global Logistics.

Sharps Compliance has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $8.20 and a one-year low of $3.08. Currently, Sharps Compliance has an average volume of 288.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SMED in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.