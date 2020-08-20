Shake Shack (SHAK) Got Some Good News

In a report released today, Nick Setyan from Wedbush upgraded Shake Shack (SHAK) to Buy, with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 56.9% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Del Taco Restaurants, and Dine Brands Global.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Shake Shack with a $54.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $105.84 and a one-year low of $30.01. Currently, Shake Shack has an average volume of 1.35M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Shake Shack, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More on SHAK: