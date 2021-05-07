Shake Shack (SHAK) Gets a Hold Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Hold rating on Shake Shack (SHAK) today and set a price target of $114.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $105.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 64.1% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Del Taco Restaurants, and Cheesecake Factory.

Shake Shack has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $112.54.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $138.38 and a one-year low of $45.51. Currently, Shake Shack has an average volume of 654.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SHAK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Shake Shack, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.