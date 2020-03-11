Shake Shack (SHAK) Gets a Hold Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Hold rating on Shake Shack (SHAK) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.48, close to its 52-week low of $45.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 47.9% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dine Brands Global, Cheesecake Factory, and Habit Restaurants.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Shake Shack with a $74.50 average price target, implying a 52.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Shake Shack’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.09 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $958K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Shake Shack, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.