Shake Shack (SHAK) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, John Glass from Morgan Stanley reiterated a Hold rating on Shake Shack (SHAK). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 60.6% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Shake Shack with a $75.75 average price target, a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Shake Shack’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $10.34 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $958K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Shake Shack, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers angus beef burgers and flat-top dogs, cage-free chicken, spun-fresh frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, craft beer, and wine. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.