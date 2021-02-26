Shake Shack (SHAK) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass maintained a Hold rating on Shake Shack (SHAK) today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $118.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 60.8% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Cheesecake Factory.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shake Shack is a Hold with an average price target of $108.00, which is a -8.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Shake Shack’s market cap is currently $4.95B and has a P/E ratio of -172.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.04.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SHAK in relation to earlier this year.

Shake Shack, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.