Shake Shack (SHAK) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $118.92.

Tamas has an average return of 48.8% when recommending Shake Shack.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamas is ranked #1553 out of 7333 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Shake Shack with a $103.27 average price target, which is a -17.7% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $138.38 and a one-year low of $30.01. Currently, Shake Shack has an average volume of 823.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SHAK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Shake Shack, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.