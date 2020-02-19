SFL Corporation (SFL) Receives a Hold from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Liam Burke from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on SFL Corporation (SFL), with a price target of $15.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.4% and a 42.7% success rate.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for SFL Corporation with a $15.50 average price target.

SFL Corporation’s market cap is currently $1.43B and has a P/E ratio of 21.54. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.28.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.