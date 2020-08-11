Sesen Bio (SESN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Jefferies and Canaccord Genuity gave Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Sesen Bio today and set a price target of $2.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 37.6% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sesen Bio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.42, which is a 242.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.54 and a one-year low of $0.37. Currently, Sesen Bio has an average volume of 1.28M.

Sesen Bio, Inc. engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K. Christopher Garcia, Gregory L. Verdine, Casey T. Weaver and K. Dane Wittrup on February 25, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.