ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released today, William Wallace from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.87, close to its 52-week high of $45.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 69.1% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares has an analyst consensus of Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ServisFirst Bancshares’ market cap is currently $2.31B and has a P/E ratio of 14.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.49.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SFBS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2020, Bibb Lamar, the EVP, Regional CEO of SFBS bought 10,000 shares for a total of $55,000.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions. The company was founded by Thomas Ashford Broughton III in May 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.