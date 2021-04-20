ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Hold rating on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.01, close to its 52-week high of $64.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 75.9% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for ServisFirst Bancshares with a $54.00 average price target, representing a -13.9% downside. In a report issued on April 7, Hovde Group also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on ServisFirst Bancshares’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $100 million and net profit of $50.98 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $82.82 million and had a net profit of $41.04 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SFBS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions. The company was founded by Thomas Ashford Broughton III in May 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.