ServiceNow (NOW) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz assigned a Hold rating to ServiceNow (NOW) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $445.71, close to its 52-week high of $454.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 78.1% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, MiX Telematics, and RingCentral.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ServiceNow with a $443.18 average price target, representing a 0.1% upside. In a report issued on July 22, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $467.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $454.70 and a one-year low of $213.99. Currently, ServiceNow has an average volume of 1.83M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 147 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NOW in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in May 2020, Jeffrey A Miller., a Director at NOW sold 50,000 shares for a total of $17,727,956.

ServiceNow, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. It offers customer and facilities service management, orchestration core, service mapping, cloud and portfolio management, edge encryption, performance analytics, service portal designer, visual task boards and configuration management database. The firm offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of Healthcare, Education, Government and Financial services. The company was founded by Frederic B. Luddy in June 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

