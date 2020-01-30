ServiceNow (NOW) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and Jefferies gave ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Evercore ISI. Analyst Kirk Materne reiterated a Buy rating on ServiceNow today and set a price target of $360.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $312.93, close to its 52-week high of $318.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Materne is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 87.4% success rate. Materne covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Citrix Systems, and Veeva Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ServiceNow is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $355.68, representing a 12.7% upside. In a report issued on January 16, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $369.00 price target.

Based on ServiceNow’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $40.6 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $7.02 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 144 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

ServiceNow, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. It offers customer and facilities service management, orchestration core, service mapping, cloud and portfolio management, edge encryption, performance analytics, service portal designer, visual task boards and configuration management database.