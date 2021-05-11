ServiceNow (NOW): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

Needham analyst Jack Andrews assigned a Buy rating to ServiceNow (NOW) today and set a price target of $591.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $466.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 56.3% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and Pegasystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ServiceNow with a $614.89 average price target, implying a 27.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $610.00 price target.

ServiceNow’s market cap is currently $92.17B and has a P/E ratio of 636.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 38.89.

Founded in 2004 and based in California, ServiceNow, Inc. is a software company which provides enterprise cloud computing solutions to help companies manage digital workflows for enterprise operations. The company offers its solutions to various sectors including healthcare, education, oil and gas, telecommunications, government, consumer products, technology, IT and financial services.

