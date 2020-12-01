ServiceNow (NOW): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

Needham analyst Jack Andrews assigned a Buy rating to ServiceNow (NOW) today and set a price target of $538.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $534.55, close to its 52-week high of $537.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 67.5% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and Pegasystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ServiceNow with a $583.15 average price target, representing a 10.0% upside. In a report issued on November 23, KeyBanc also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $620.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ServiceNow’s market cap is currently $101.3B and has a P/E ratio of 149.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 45.02.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ServiceNow, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. It offers customer and facilities service management, orchestration core, service mapping, cloud and portfolio management, edge encryption, performance analytics, service portal designer, visual task boards and configuration management database. The firm offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of Healthcare, Education, Government and Financial services. The company was founded by Frederic B. Luddy in June 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More on NOW: