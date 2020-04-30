ServiceNow (NOW) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to ServiceNow (NOW). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $321.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 73.7% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as RingCentral, Salesforce, and Paylocity.

ServiceNow has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $338.76.

ServiceNow’s market cap is currently $61.11B and has a P/E ratio of 93.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 30.89.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 141 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NOW in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Anita Sands, a Director at NOW sold 10,300 shares for a total of $3,462,157.

ServiceNow, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. It offers customer and facilities service management, orchestration core, service mapping, cloud and portfolio management, edge encryption, performance analytics, service portal designer, visual task boards and configuration management database. The firm offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of Healthcare, Education, Government and Financial services. The company was founded by Frederic B. Luddy in June 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.