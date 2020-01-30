ServiceNow (NOW) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz maintained a Hold rating on ServiceNow (NOW) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $312.93, close to its 52-week high of $318.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 76.2% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SPS Commerce, RingCentral, and Salesforce.

ServiceNow has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $332.00, a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ServiceNow’s market cap is currently $59.02B and has a P/E ratio of 1797.42. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 41.28.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 144 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ServiceNow, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. It offers customer and facilities service management, orchestration core, service mapping, cloud and portfolio management, edge encryption, performance analytics, service portal designer, visual task boards and configuration management database.