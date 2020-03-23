Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 49.3% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Co, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Wyndham Destinations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Servicemaster Global Holdings with a $41.86 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Servicemaster Global Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $507 million and GAAP net loss of $26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $457 million and had a GAAP net loss of $237 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SERV in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.