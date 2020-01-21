Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino maintained a Buy rating on Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.45, close to its 52-week low of $33.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is ranked #1159 out of 5855 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Servicemaster Global Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.11, implying a 30.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $58.78 and a one-year low of $33.53. Currently, Servicemaster Global Holdings has an average volume of 2.12M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SERV in relation to earlier this year.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.