Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) Gets a Buy Rating from J.P. Morgan

In a report released today, Judah Sokel from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.73.

Sokel has an average return of 20.1% when recommending Servicemaster Global Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Sokel is ranked #2822 out of 6531 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Servicemaster Global Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.75, a 42.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Servicemaster Global Holdings’ market cap is currently $3.29B and has a P/E ratio of 34.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.43.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SERV in relation to earlier this year.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections. It operates through the following segments: Terminix, ServiceMaster Brands, and Corporate. The Terminix segment focuses on providing termite remediation, annual termite inspection and prevention, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and treatments with termite damage repair guarantees to residential and commercial customers. The ServiceMaster Brands segment consists of the ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic, and AmeriSpec businesses. The Corporate segment includes corporate operations which provide various technology, human resources, finance, legal, and other support services to the reportable segments. The company was founded by Marion W. Wade in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

