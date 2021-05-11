Service Properties (SVC) Receives a Hold from BTIG

In a report released yesterday, James W Sullivan from BTIG reiterated a Hold rating on Service Properties (SVC). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 59.5% success rate. Sullivan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bluerock Residential Growth, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Mid-America Apartment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Service Properties is a Hold with an average price target of $14.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Service Properties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $270 million and GAAP net loss of $138 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $581 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.89 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust that provides services in hospitality and in travels. It operates through the following business segments: hotel investments and travel center investments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on February 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.