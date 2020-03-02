Service Properties (SVC) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

Carrie Williams- March 2, 2020, 7:38 AM EDT

In a report released today, Bryan Maher from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Service Properties (SVC), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.08, close to its 52-week low of $17.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 46.2% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Braemar Hotels & Resorts, and Office Properties Income.

Service Properties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Service Properties’ market cap is currently $2.98B and has a P/E ratio of 17.92. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.14.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust that provides services in hospitality and in travels. It operates through the following business segments: hotel investments and travel center investments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts