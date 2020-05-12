Service Properties (SVC) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher assigned a Buy rating to Service Properties (SVC) yesterday and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.83, close to its 52-week low of $3.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -9.5% and a 42.3% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Service Properties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $26.64 and a one-year low of $3.59. Currently, Service Properties has an average volume of 2.61M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust that provides services in hospitality and in travels. It operates through the following business segments: hotel investments and travel center investments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on February 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.