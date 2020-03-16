Service Properties (SVC) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Bryan Maher from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Service Properties (SVC), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.70, close to its 52-week low of $7.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.8% and a 41.6% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Service Properties with a $19.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Service Properties’ market cap is currently $1.43B and has a P/E ratio of 5.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.57.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.