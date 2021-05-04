Service International (SCI) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained a Buy rating on Service International (SCI) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $55.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 65.9% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alignment Healthcare, Oak Street Health, and Acadia Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Service International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.00, implying a 1.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $54.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $54.67 and a one-year low of $33.93. Currently, Service International has an average volume of 960.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SCI in relation to earlier this year.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SCI in relation to earlier this year.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery business segments. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization, and catering. The Cemetery segment provides cemetery property interment rights, including developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options. The company was founded by Robert L. Waltrip in July 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.